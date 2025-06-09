18:00
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan

More than 3,000 applications have been submitted by foreigners seeking to legalize their status in Kyrgyzstan. Zhumabek Myrzabaev, head of the department for the preparation of decisions on migration issues of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, all documents submitted on June 9 and June 10 will be processed. However, the application window closes at midnight on June 10, and no further applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, June 11.

Applications are reviewed within seven working days.

Zhumabek Myrzabaev noted that a broad information campaign was conducted in Kyrgyz, Russian, English, and Uzbek to inform foreign nationals of the legalization opportunity.

As a reminder, foreigners and stateless persons residing in Kyrgyzstan in violation of migration laws have an opportunity to legalize their status until June 10, 2025.

Starting June 11, inspections and enforcement raids will begin. Foreign nationals who remain in the country illegally will face deportation.
