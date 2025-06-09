11:46
Bishkek to host exhibition of paintings based on Chingiz Aitmatov's works

Official opening of an exhibition of paintings inspired by the life and works of Chingiz Aitmatov will take place at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts on June 10.

The exhibition is organized under the auspices of TURKSOY and brings together works by artists, who have captured the philosophical depth and vivid imagery of the great writer through painting.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev, the Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Rayev, the member of the Turkish Parliament Ilyas Topsakal, the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov and the President of the Chingiz Aitmatov Foundation, the artist and curator of the exhibition Eldar Aitmatov.

Admission is free.
