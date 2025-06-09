10:11
Dzhumabaev Street in Osh completely closed to traffic

Dzhumabaev Street in Osh city has been completely closed to traffic. The City Hall reported.

Since the evening of June 8, this street has been closed to all types of transport from the intersection with Shakirov Street.

The City Hall asks residents and visitors of the southern capital to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and to plan their routes in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/331923/
views: 86
