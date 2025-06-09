10:11
Money transfers in dollars declining in Kyrgyzstan

Money transfers in dollars are declining in Kyrgyzstan. Materials of the National Bank say.

According to the central bank, in the first quarter of 2025, the volume of money transfers in U.S. dollars in the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to $105.9 million. This is 10.5 percent less than in the same period last year.

A decrease in the total number of transactions to 155,300 (by 18.5 percent) was registered.

The volume of outgoing transfers amounted to $87.3 million. Compared to January-March 2024, it decreased by 2 percent, and the number of transfers — by 5.7 percent.
