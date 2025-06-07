16:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan today, June 7. Tremors were recorded at 9.33 a.m. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The earthquake source was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, 15 kilometers southeast of the village of Orto-Syrt, 25 kilometers southwest of Kazybek village, 37 kilometers southeast of the regional center Baetovo, 78 kilometers southwest of Naryn.

The intensity of the earthquake reached about magnitude 4.5 in Orto-Syrt, Kyzyl-Tuu, Kazybek villages, magnitude 4 in Kara-Bulun, Kara-Suu, and about magnitude 3.5 in the regional center Baetovo and Terek, Ak-Chyi, Ak-Zhar, and At-Bashi villages.
link: https://24.kg/english/331867/
views: 98
Print
Related
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Naryn region
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Number of objects damaged by earthquake in Naryn region increases
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Seismologists warn of possible aftershocks in Kyrgyzstan
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
7 June, Saturday
15:47
Kyrgyzstan showcases culture and eco-friendly products at EXPO-2025 Kyrgyzstan showcases culture and eco-friendly products...
15:41
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
15:38
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:33
New Dary-Darmek mobile app developed in Kyrgyzstan
15:28
New head appointed at Bishkek City Employment Promotion Department