Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan today, June 7. Tremors were recorded at 9.33 a.m. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The earthquake source was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, 15 kilometers southeast of the village of Orto-Syrt, 25 kilometers southwest of Kazybek village, 37 kilometers southeast of the regional center Baetovo, 78 kilometers southwest of Naryn.

The intensity of the earthquake reached about magnitude 4.5 in Orto-Syrt, Kyzyl-Tuu, Kazybek villages, magnitude 4 in Kara-Bulun, Kara-Suu, and about magnitude 3.5 in the regional center Baetovo and Terek, Ak-Chyi, Ak-Zhar, and At-Bashi villages.