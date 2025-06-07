14:35
Toru-Aigyr village in Issyk-Kul region to be supplied with drinking water

Supply of drinking water is being organized in Toru-Aigyr village. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Minister Bakyt Torobaev checked the progress of water supply preparation in Toru-Aigyr and the condition of Bereke pumping station during his trip to Issyk-Kul region.

At least 4.8 kilometers of pipes have already been replaced in the village, wells have been installed, and a site for a reservoir has been prepared. The work is planned to be completed by November. The cost of the project is estimated at 63.8 million soms.

About 473,000 soms have been allocated for the modernization of Bereke pumping station, and 3.5 million soms will be used to purchase a new pump.
