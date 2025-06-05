Over 1,900 vacancies found for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia in 2025

The Representative Office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation is actively expanding cooperation with Russian employers and communities of Kyrgyzstanis, assisting citizens in employment and legal adaptation.

Since the beginning of the year, 1,907 vacancies have been found in different regions of Russia. Work to connect Kyrgyz job seekers with legal employment is carried out through direct contacts with employers.

At least 54 meetings were held with public associations of Kyrgyzstanis, including diasporas in Moscow, the Moscow Oblast, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnodar, Sochi, Murmansk and Tyumen. More than 4,800 citizens took part in the events.

About 36 meetings were held with representatives of Russian government agencies on migration, medicine, education and employment. Five visits to medical institutions were made to protect the rights of Kyrgyzstanis.

The Representative Office assisted 967 citizens in obtaining compulsory medical insurance certificates. Three citizens were helped to lift restrictions on entry into Russia. Assistance was provided in the repatriation of three minor children left without parental care.

Due to changes made to the legislation of the Russian Federation, the legalization period for foreigners staying in the Russian Federation illegally has been extended until September 10, 2025. As part of this initiative, the Representative Office in Russia constantly conducts information and explanatory work among Kyrgyzstanis living in the Russian Federation.

For prompt communication with labor migrants, 24-hour hotlines have been organized, through which consultations are provided on all emerging issues.