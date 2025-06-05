15:51
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement fined for violation of land legislation

Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC was held liable for violation of the rules for removing and storing the fertile soil layer during soil extraction at Karavan site in Kulatov ayil okmotu in Nookat district. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Based on the results of an inspection conducted by the regional department for the city of Osh and Osh region of the Land and Water Supervision Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, an administrative fine of 17,000 soms was imposed on the enterprise.

In addition, based on the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated January 21, 2023 No. 25 «On approval of the procedure for calculating damage for damage caused to land», the CJSC paid compensation in the amount of 300,000 soms to the state budget for damage to the soil cover.

Based on the order of the supervisory authorities, the fertile soil layer on the site was completely restored.
link: https://24.kg/english/331699/
views: 176
Print
Related
Up to 65,000 soms fine for harm to environment and livestock - new law
Kyrgyzstan introduces fine of up to 5,000 soms for parking fee evasion
Fine for absence of electronic invoices for market purchases canceled
Metal processing plant in Sokuluk fined for non-payment of taxes
Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake
Raids held, fines imposed for illegal sale of gasoline in bottles in Bishkek
Public transport drivers fined over 4 million soms
Law on amendments to Code of Offenses signed: Fines increased
Fines for violations may be increased in Bishkek: City Hall’s proposals
Insults and slander on the Internet: Sadyr Japarov signs law on fines
Popular
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
5 June, Thursday
15:48
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:39
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2026 planned to be increased to 800 billion soms
15:30
Hyundai driver killed in collision with truck in Osh region
15:24
Over 1,900 vacancies found for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia in 2025
15:17
First delivery along Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China-Mongolia corridor takes place