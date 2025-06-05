Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement fined for violation of land legislation

Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC was held liable for violation of the rules for removing and storing the fertile soil layer during soil extraction at Karavan site in Kulatov ayil okmotu in Nookat district. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Based on the results of an inspection conducted by the regional department for the city of Osh and Osh region of the Land and Water Supervision Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, an administrative fine of 17,000 soms was imposed on the enterprise.

In addition, based on the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated January 21, 2023 No. 25 «On approval of the procedure for calculating damage for damage caused to land», the CJSC paid compensation in the amount of 300,000 soms to the state budget for damage to the soil cover.

Based on the order of the supervisory authorities, the fertile soil layer on the site was completely restored.