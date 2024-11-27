Awareness campaign to protect children's rights in schools launched in Bishkek

An awareness campaign organized by the Secretariat of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights together with the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan to protect children’s rights has started in Bishkek.

The campaign is aimed at monitoring and preventing the exploitation of children, as well as conducting informational and educational activities in schools and colleges. The action plan includes coverage of educational institutions in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Osh and Karakol.

The first event was held in the school of leaders of the Pervomaisky Children’s Creativity Center. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of schoolchildren about labor rights, prevent their economic exploitation and promote the principles of gender equality.

Meetings are held in an interactive format with a focus on labor rights and protection mechanisms. Participants use multimedia materials, participate in games and receive information brochures.

This initiative is part of the national campaign 16 Days of Activism against Violence against Women and Girls, aimed at creating a society with zero tolerance for violence against women and girls in the Kyrgyz Republic under the motto #NoExcuse!