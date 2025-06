The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, arrived in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda and other officials.

As part of the working visit, he will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

In addition, bilateral meetings and signing of a number of documents are planned.