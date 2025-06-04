Construction of main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata nearing completion

Construction of the main water pipeline in Cholpon-Ata city is nearing completion. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, funds for the replacement of Cholpon-Ata water main in 2024 were provided under the «Capital Investments» item of the republican budget. To date, 98 percent of the construction work has been completed. Full completion of the project is scheduled for the second half of June 2025.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Agriculture Bakyt Torobaev familiarized himself with the progress of the work.

To date, 4 kilometers of steel pipes have been laid. In addition, 16 inspection chambers, 54 manholes, 14 underground crossings, and 19 fire hydrants have been installed.

The project focuses on replacing outdated water pipelines with new ones to ensure reliable and safe drinking water supply for the population.