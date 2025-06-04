Ex-MP Aliyarbek Abzhaliev detained again on suspicion of corruption

In-law of the former President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, former MP Aliyarbek Abzhaliev, was detained by the State Committee for National Security. The press service of the Bishkek City Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court dated May 15, 2025, the petition of the investigator of the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security for Chui region was granted. A preventive measure in the form of detention until July 13 was applied within the framework of the initiated criminal case under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the court noted.

In February 2022, Aliyarbek Abzhaliev was detained on suspicion of fraud. An entrepreneur filed a complaint with the State Committee for National Security, who suffered damages in the amount of $2 million as a result of fraudulent actions committed by citizen A.A. during his time as a member of Parliament.

According to the state committee, during the investigation, Aliyarbek Abzhaliev fully compensated the victim for damages in the amount of $1.2 million. On March 11, 2022, by decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, he was released from custody.