Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes without duties

Until the end of June, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs can import seed potatoes without paying customs duty. This measure is envisaged within the framework of foreign economic policy. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In addition, in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 11, 2022 № 131 «On measures to implement the requirements of Articles 289, 297, 298 and 299 of the Tax Code» seed potatoes are exempt from payment of value added tax (VAT).

The list of agricultural products exempt from VAT on imports can be found in the above-mentioned decree.