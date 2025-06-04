11:51
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes without duties

Until the end of June, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs can import seed potatoes without paying customs duty. This measure is envisaged within the framework of foreign economic policy. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In addition, in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 11, 2022 № 131 «On measures to implement the requirements of Articles 289, 297, 298 and 299 of the Tax Code» seed potatoes are exempt from payment of value added tax (VAT).

The list of agricultural products exempt from VAT on imports can be found in the above-mentioned decree.
link: https://24.kg/english/331506/
views: 104
Print
Related
11,000 tons of potatoes imported from China to Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan tightens quality control over imported watermelons and melons
Rosselkhoznadzor bans imports of bees from Kyrgyzstan to Bashkortostan
Over 13,000 kilograms of cattle by-products returned to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in potato supply
China - largest importer of honey from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on import of construction materials
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
Agriculture Ministry: Potato prices are not expected to rise
Kyrgyzstan may temporarily ban import of chicken eggs
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
11:25
Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes without duties Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes with...
11:18
Kloop case: Human rights organizations appeal to Kyrgyz authorities
10:55
Atambayev’s case: Ex-president sentenced to 11 years 3 months in prison
10:19
Kyrgyzstan and Qatar intend to establish Business Council
09:37
Kyrgyzstan takes 121st place in Cost of Living Index 2025
3 June, Tuesday
17:40
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials
17:32
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan