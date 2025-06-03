Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule

Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have agreed on the 2025 summer schedule for the use of Bahri Tojik reservoir. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan reported.

The heads of the relevant agencies from the three countries signed a protocol outlining the usage of the Bahri Tojik reservoir from June through August. It is expected that water supplied to Kazakhstan will reach 491 million cubic meters at the peak of the growing season.

The document outlines the operational schedule for the reservoir and aims to ensure efficient and balanced distribution of water among the three countries.

The protocol was signed during a ministerial meeting in Dushanbe, held on the sidelines of an international conference on glacier protection.

«A key priority for us is strengthening cooperation between our countries. Kazakhstan remains committed to implementing joint water resource management projects and promoting the principles of international water law. Water is not only a natural resource, but also a tool for sustainable development and regional stability. Only through cooperation we can effectively address climate challenges,» Kazakhstan’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, said.

The water is intended for irrigating agricultural land and maintaining optimal groundwater levels.

Bahri Tojik is one of the largest artificial reservoirs in Tajikistan, primarily located in Sughd region, with a small part extending into Uzbekistan’s Fergana region. Created in 1950 following the construction of a dam and Kairakkum hydroelectric power station, the reservoir was originally named Kairakkum reservoir, but was later renamed Bahri Tojik, meaning «Tajik Sea.» It plays a crucial role in regulating the Syrdarya River flow and providing water to large areas in the region.