Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev will pay a working visit to Dushanbe (Tajikistan) on June 4-5. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, during which decisions will be made in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, bilateral meetings and signing of a number of documents are planned.