16:22
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities

Twenty civil servants and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan will get education at Japanese universities. The Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved ratification of exchange notes between the governments of the two countries.

The grant agreement provides for the opportunity for civil servants of the republic to undergo two-year training in English at leading Japanese universities, with the subsequent right to obtain a master’s and doctoral degree.

The Human Resources Development Scholarship Program provides for the training of 19 civil servants in master’s programs for the 2026-2028 academic years and 1 civil servant — in a doctoral program.
link: https://24.kg/english/331246/
views: 194
Print
Related
Some final exams for school graduates in Kyrgyzstan to be rescheduled
Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
Updated state educational standards presented in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to participate in EXPO 2025 in Japan
Additional registration for Nationwide Testing to be held in Kyrgyzstan
125 grant places allocated to Kyrgyzstanis to study in XUAR
Kyrgyzstan's PISA results to be announced in 2026
Significant improvement in teaching quality noted in 240 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can enroll at Pakistan Institute of Engineering
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
16:19
Bishkek to host presentation of Chingiz Aitmatov's manuscript book Bishkek to host presentation of Chingiz Aitmatov's manu...
16:03
Kyrgyzstani becomes world champion at archery tournament in Turkey
15:52
Representative of Thailand wins Miss World contest for the first time
14:30
11,000 tons of potatoes imported from China to Kyrgyzstan in 2025
14:22
Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities