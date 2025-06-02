Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded on June 1 at 1 a.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic — 5 kilometers south of Tamga village, 6 kilometers southwest of Barskoon village, 11 kilometers southeast of Tosor village, 32 kilometers southeast of the urban-type settlement of Kadji-Sai.

The intensity of the earthquake in Tamga and Barskoon villages reached magnitude 2.5.