11:38
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded on June 1 at 1 a.m. The earthquake center was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic — 5 kilometers south of Tamga village, 6 kilometers southwest of Barskoon village, 11 kilometers southeast of Tosor village, 32 kilometers southeast of the urban-type settlement of Kadji-Sai.

The intensity of the earthquake in Tamga and Barskoon villages reached magnitude 2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/331183/
views: 159
Print
Related
Earthquake registered in Naryn region
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Number of objects damaged by earthquake in Naryn region increases
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Seismologists warn of possible aftershocks in Kyrgyzstan
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake of magnitude 4 recorded in Alay district
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
2 June, Monday
11:22
Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn region Shepherd gets stuck on pasture due to snowfall in Naryn...
11:07
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu wins gold
11:02
Sadyr Japarov named top scorer at Muras futsal tournament
10:51
Adylbek Kasymaliev visits new Sky Park Baytik and congratulates children
10:28
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
31 May, Saturday
17:35
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament