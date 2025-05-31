Criminal group trying to sell sulfuric acid detained in Kyrgyzstan

Activities of a transnational criminal group that attempted to sell nearly half a ton of sulfuric acid have been suppressed in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, on May 7, 2025, the Drug Control Service for Jalal-Abad region received operational information that a foreign citizen was involved in the illegal storage, transportation, and sale of precursors in especially large quantities within the country.

A criminal case was opened under Article 284 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and operational-investigative activities began.

On May 27, 2025, during a special operation, the suspect was detained while attempting to sell 482 kilograms of sulfuric acid for 80,000 soms.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a resident of Osh region and two foreign nationals were also detained. One of the suspects in his testimony reported the presence of accomplices.

Their identities have been established — three more residents of Osh region. They were taken in for questioning, investigative actions are ongoing.

Currently, the detainees are being held in a temporary detention facility in the city of Jalal-Abad. The investigators are also looking into the possible involvement of the criminal group in other illegal activities.