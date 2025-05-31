Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Forum in Astana.

«The parties discussed the prospects for further development of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan cooperation, including issues of trade and economic relations, investment projects and preparation of bilateral events. Serik Zhumangarin noted that intergovernmental cooperation is developing fruitfully between the countries and the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental commission will be held in Kazakhstan this year,» the statement says.

The parties discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, including reaffirming their mutual readiness to intensify the implementation of joint investment projects to achieve the goals of increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030.

At the end of the meeting, the parties mutually expressed their readiness to make every effort to further increase the economic potential of cooperation and the timely implementation of all planned projects and plans on the bilateral agenda.