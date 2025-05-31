10:16
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Forum in Astana.

«The parties discussed the prospects for further development of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan cooperation, including issues of trade and economic relations, investment projects and preparation of bilateral events. Serik Zhumangarin noted that intergovernmental cooperation is developing fruitfully between the countries and the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental commission will be held in Kazakhstan this year,» the statement says.

The parties discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, including reaffirming their mutual readiness to intensify the implementation of joint investment projects to achieve the goals of increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030.

At the end of the meeting, the parties mutually expressed their readiness to make every effort to further increase the economic potential of cooperation and the timely implementation of all planned projects and plans on the bilateral agenda.
link: https://24.kg/english/331083/
views: 91
Print
Related
Astana International Forum held in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to reduce freight transit tariffs for Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for reforming UN Security Council
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan agree on resort facilities and land in Issyk-Kul region
Foreign Ministry comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani in Almaty
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Kyrgyzstan on protection of investments
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border
Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya
Popular
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened
31 May, Saturday
10:05
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia - Italy summit in Astana Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia - Italy summ...
10:00
Kyrgyzstan intends to establish export of products to Afghan markets
09:53
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion
09:48
National Center tasked with increasing number of kidney transplants from June
09:38
Wrestling tournament in Mongolia: Kyrgyzstanis take 1st place in team standings
30 May, Friday
18:03
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
17:53
Russian delegation visits Naryn region
17:32
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
17:05
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
16:59
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms