Russian delegation visits Naryn region

The official delegation led by Igor Maslov, head of the Department for Interregional and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries of the Russian Presidential Administration, arrived in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The delegation presented 20 laptops to Naryn State University and discussed issues of further cooperation. During the visit, agreements were also signed on further strengthening cooperation in the field of education and cultural exchange.

The Russian side emphasized that efforts to promote the Russian language and culture in Kyrgyzstan are yielding positive results, especially in regions such as Naryn. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached that a Eurasian Center for Support of the Russian Language and Culture will be opened at the Naryn Regional Children’s Educational Center.

After the official part, the Russian guests visited the Mambetaliyev Historical and Ethnographic Museum, where they got acquainted with a unique exhibition. Of particular interest was the story of the diary of a teenager, who survived the siege of Leningrad and ended up in Naryn region. The delegates also heard an excerpt from the Manas epic in Russian translation for the first time.

In addition, the guests saw the works of local artist Nurbek Zholbunov, made in an original technique: images carved on stone and created from wool on paper.