Exports from Mari El to Kyrgyzstan grow by almost a third

The volume of exports from Mari El to Kyrgyzstan grew by almost a third last year and shows a trend towards further growth. The head of the region, Yuri Zaitsev, said following a working meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Consul General in Kazan Erik Beishenbiyev.

«At year-end 2024, we increased the volume of goods supplied from Mari El to Kyrgyzstan by nearly 30 percent and intend to continue boosting our trade,» he said.

The region’s head noted that this growth mainly concerns metal products, equipment, timber, and meat products, which are the main export items from Mari El. Additionally, imports of goods from Kyrgyzstan also grew by 36.2 percent last year.

Yuri Zaitsev informed that during a working visit the guests visited a number of agricultural and industrial enterprises in the region to personally check the quality of the products and to meet with the business community.

«We have many joint plans: in addition to increasing trade, we also intend to develop scientific, educational, and innovative projects, as well as expand tourism and cultural exchanges,» he added.