Active member of organized crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan

During measures to suppress the activities of organized crime groups, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) officers discovered that a citizen N.N.K. with a nickname «Pipi» was a classmate of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev (Kamchybek Asanbek) and had previously carried out his tasks.

According to the results of the measures, the detained N.N.K was found to have a criminal record under Article 101 (causing serious bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was also established that he was appointed as an «enforcer» in Talas region in 2007-2008 by Kamchi Kolbaev.

As part of the policy aimed at eliminating criminal groups, on May 22, N.N.K. was taken to the State Committee for National Security.

As a result of the measures taken, N.N.K. completely withdrew from the organized crime group, called on citizens not to follow the path of the criminal world, renounced the criminal ideology and pledged not to violate the law in the future.