Native of Kyrgyzstan stripped of Russian citizenship for threat to security

A native of Kyrgyzstan has been stripped of her Russian citizenship for posing a threat to national security. The press service of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Kamchatka Krai reported.

The woman received her Russian passport in 2020. The reason for its revocation was the «establishment of facts of committing actions that create a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, as well as negatively affecting the socio-political stability in society.»

The statement says that the woman’s Russian passport was confiscated, and she must leave the country within three days.

It was reported in October that migrants who did not register for military service had been stripped of Russian citizenship for the first time.