An earthquake was registered in Naryn region yesterday evening. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the earthquake focus was located 5 kilometers south of Tash-Bulak village, 11 kilometers southwest of Naryn.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2.5 in Tash-Bulak village, magnitude 2 — in Dzhon-Bulak, Dzhalgyz-Terek, Min-Bulak and Naryn.