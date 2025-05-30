Kazakhstan to reduce freight transit tariffs for Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan will reduce freight transit tariffs for Kyrgyzstan by rail through the two countries. NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The tariff reduction will take place from June 8, 2025.

The relevant agreements were previously reached at a meeting between the company’s CEO Azamat Sakiyev and the Chairman of the Board of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev.

According to the decision of the Kazakh colleagues, tariffs for the transportation of grain cargo have been reduced to 55 percent, oil cargo — to 20 percent, and other types of cargo — up to 50 percent.