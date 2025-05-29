SCNS Chairman visits enterprises on territory of former Frunze plant

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited enterprises operating on the territory of the former M.V. Frunze Machine-Building Plant. The press center of the State Committee reported.
As noted, the sale of buildings and structures of the liquidated plant began in 1995. As a result, its territory of 61.2 hectares was fragmented and transferred to private ownership.
In 2023, the State Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of illegal liquidation and transfer of the lands of the Frunze plant to private ownership, within the framework of which the City Hall structures filed lawsuits in the courts to invalidate the actions on transfer the territory of the plant to private ownership.
After visiting individual business entities, Kamchybek Tashiev expressed his opinion on the need for their support, protection from criminal structures, unreasonable pressure from civil servants and objective consideration of claims regarding the territory of the plant in the courts.