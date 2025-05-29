SCNS Chairman visits enterprises on territory of former Frunze plant

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited enterprises operating on the territory of the former M.V. Frunze Machine-Building Plant. The press center of the State Committee reported.

As noted, the sale of buildings and structures of the liquidated plant began in 1995. As a result, its territory of 61.2 hectares was fragmented and transferred to private ownership.

To date, about 200 entities operate on the territory of the plant, some of which are engaged in the production of various products (household chemicals, metal structures, printing houses, sewing workshops, plastic processing, building materials, food products), and some are used as storage facilities.

In 2023, the State Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of illegal liquidation and transfer of the lands of the Frunze plant to private ownership, within the framework of which the City Hall structures filed lawsuits in the courts to invalidate the actions on transfer the territory of the plant to private ownership.

In this regard, entrepreneurs and employees of enterprises turned to Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to visit the plant, get acquainted with the situation and provide assistance in resolving the current situation.

After visiting individual business entities, Kamchybek Tashiev expressed his opinion on the need for their support, protection from criminal structures, unreasonable pressure from civil servants and objective consideration of claims regarding the territory of the plant in the courts.

The head of the SCNS expressed hope that in the near future local enterprises will increase the volume of output, improve infrastructure, attract investment and contribute to the development of the country’s economy.