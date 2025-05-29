15:36
Two Kyrgyzstanis arrested for helping illegal migrants cross Russian border

Two residents of Kyrgyzstan are accused of organizing the illegal stay of foreigners in the Russian Federation, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement using the Internet. The press service of the Gorno-Altaisk City Court reported.

The accused arrived in Russia in March 2025, rented a car and moved to Kosh-Agach district. By a preliminary agreement, they were supposed to wait for two illegal immigrants, who were going to enter the territory of the Russian Federation from Mongolia.

At the end of March, the suspects met one illegal immigrant who crossed the border, and then transported him to the Altai Krai.

The second foreigner was detained by border guards while trying to cross the border.

The Kyrgyzstanis were taken into custody. The Gorno-Altaisk City Court considered a petition of the deputy head of the Investigation Directorate of FSB for the Altai Republic to extend the term of their detention. The court granted the motion, the accused will remain in custody until August 2.

They face up to ten years in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/330838/
views: 148
