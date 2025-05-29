Sadyr Japarov discusses climate change with Permanent Representatives to UN

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Permanent Representatives of a number of foreign countries to the United Nations. The press service of the President reported.

According to the press service, the head of state welcomed representatives from Angola, Belize, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malta, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Rwanda, and Senegal and emphasized the importance of strengthening the role of the UN as a key mechanism for international cooperation and a platform for collective response to global challenges. The president paid particular attention to climate change issues, calling them a threat not only to the environment but also to global security.

«We declare our readiness to cooperate closely with your countries. We support efforts aimed at developing economic potential, ensuring food and energy security, and combating climate change,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The Permanent Representatives expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and highly appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s contribution to the activities of the UN, noting that the country demonstrates an active position on key global issues, including countering common security threats, sustainable development, and biodiversity conservation.

They expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic both at the multilateral level and in a bilateral format.