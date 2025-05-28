18:24
Former mayor of Osh city detained

Law enforcement officers detained the former mayor of the city of Osh, 65-year-old I.Zh. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The former official was detained on May 27 on suspicion of abuse of office and corruption.

«It was found out that by a decree of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the building of the kindergarten, located on Masaliev Avenue in the city of Osh, was transferred to the balance sheet of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a special-purpose facility. According to the decision, the property was to be used exclusively in the interests of the state — without the right to sell or transfer to third parties,» the statement says.

Despite this, in violation of current legislation, the mayor of Osh I.Zh. issued illegal decrees, as a result of which the land plot was removed from state ownership and transferred to private hands for the construction of a commercial facility. A hotel was built there later.

Thus, the state suffered damages in the amount of 72,009 million soms, which were fully compensated. The hotel together with the land plot were returned to state.

According to open sources, the initials I.Zh. may refer to Zhumadyl Isakov, who held the post of mayor of Osh in 2005-2009.
