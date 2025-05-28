Recovered tires for mining dump trucks tested at Kumtor mine

Testing of recovered large-size tires installed on Caterpillar 789C dump truck started at Kumtor mine. The tests started on May 21, 2025 and are held in a round-the-clock mode. The press service of Kumtor reported.

The recovered tires were manufactured at the tire recycling plant in Tokmak, which was launched in January 2025. To date, seven such tires have been recovered.

From May 21 to May 27, the dump truck with the recovered tires traveled almost a thousand kilometers, completed 124 trips, and worked 108 engine hours. The average load was 95–100 percent. The tires in use have a size of R3700 and a working pressure ranging from 117 to 124 pascals. Kumtor press service

Recovery of tires allows to significantly reduce the operating costs of equipment. The recovered tires are much cheaper, which makes them an economically advantageous solution for mining companies.

The tests involve foremen and engineers from Kumtor mine and the tire recycling plant in Tokmak. The purpose of the tests is to evaluate the efficiency and safety of recovered tires in real operating conditions.