Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened

A Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants has been opened in Bishkek today, May 28. The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The opening of the center became part of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) project «Labor Migration Program — Central Asia», funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). The initiative is fully consistent with the Concept of Migration Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2030.

The center was established in partnership with the Ministry of Education and is located in the building of the Independent Certification and Validation Center of the Ministry of Education.

«The Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center is an important step towards protecting the rights and ensuring decent conditions for our migrants. Here they will be able to get the necessary information, prepare for departure abroad and successfully return, having undergone retraining and confirmed their professional skills,» the Minister of Labor Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

The Pre-Departure Orientation Center will ensure a close connection between training, qualification confirmation and subsequent employment both within the country and abroad. Key services include:

  • Flexible online and hybrid learning formats, including modules on labor rights, financial literacy and intercultural communication;
  • Consultations with specialists from the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad;
  • The opportunity to certify professional skills and undergo video interviews with potential employers.

With the support of IOM, a specialized laboratory for assessing professional competencies in the field of public catering was opened at the center. It has modern equipment and furniture.

By the end of 2025, the laboratory will provide certification to at least 200 migrants, facilitating their employment and integration.

«We strive not only to reduce the risks faced by migrants, but also to ensure that every Kyrgyzstani has access to professional growth and decent work,» the minister added.

The new format of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration and the Ministry of Education also aims to strengthen the interaction between vocational education, labor market development and labor migration.
