Charity fair "From Heart to Heart" held in Bishkek

A charity fair «From Heart to Heart» is held in Bishkek near the monument to Kurmanjan Datka. The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The event is aimed at popularizing active longevity, preventing aging, and recognizing the important role of mothers and grandmothers in raising children and strengthening family values.

About 40 self-help groups of elderly people from Issyk-Kul, Chui regions and Bishkek take part in the fair, presenting felt and wool products, national souvenirs and much more.

The program of the event includes a concert with the participation of creative groups, a no-lose lottery, health gymnastics, an exhibition of information and educational materials on non-communicable and infectious diseases, master classes on first aid, patchwork technique, artistic painting of dishes, Nordic walking, as well as a traditional chess tournament.

In addition, the fair will host a quiz on healthy eating, where guests will be able to get information about healthy eating as the most important element of maintaining and strengthening health and an indispensable condition for achieving active longevity.

Participants and guests of the event will be able to receive health consultations from specialists of the Ministry of Health.

The organizer is the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration together with a number of public organizations.