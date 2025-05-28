Nitrate content in watermelons sold within safe limits— Agriculture Ministry

The nitrate content in watermelons sold in Bishkek is within safe limits. Specialists from the veterinary and sanitary examination laboratory of the Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the information, if the nitrate content in watermelons is 60 milligrams per 1 kilogram, such a dosage is considered safe and not harmful to human health.

Currently, watermelons are imported from Uzbekistan and undergo daily laboratory tests.

Specialists note that, along with watermelons, other fruits and vegetables are also checked. Every batch of produce arriving at markets and stores must have a certificate confirming its country of origin and the results of previous tests.

To date, there are 78 veterinary and sanitary examination laboratories operating in the republic, 13 of which are in Bishkek. These institutions monitor food safety on a daily basis and provide the population with high-quality products.