Kyrgyzstan to supply agricultural products to Belarus — agreement signed

As part of Belagro-2025 exhibition, a Business Forum Belarus—Kyrgyzstan was held to strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two countries. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Several key agreements were signed during the event:

  • A memorandum of mutual cooperation in livestock breeding, which includes the exchange of technologies, joint development of breeding programs, and improving livestock quality. Special attention will be paid to the development of semen freezing technologies — methods for long-term storage of animal genetic material at low temperatures.
  • A contract for the supply of agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan to Belarus, including fresh vegetables and fruits such as potatoes, carrots, cabbage, apples, and citrus fruits.

These agreements open up new opportunities for expanding trade, developing the agricultural sector, and strengthening bilateral relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/331553/
views: 140
