Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan organizes a fair of food products every weekend. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the fair is held in Bishkek every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the address: Tugolbai-Ata Street, between Erkindik Boulevard and Tynystanov Street (railway station).

The exhibition of agricultural products is held to support of domestic producers, agro-industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs. Citizens of the capital can buy products at wholesale prices.
