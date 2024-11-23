15:38
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Bishkek City Hall, will hold fairs of socially significant food products and consumer goods on November 24-25. The ministry reported.

According to it, the fairs will be held to support domestic producers, agro-industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs, to sell agricultural products to city residents at wholesale prices.

The ministry invites entrepreneurs who want to sell their agricultural products to participate in the fairs. The ministry will also create conditions for the sale of products of all farmers of Kyrgyzstan.

The fairs will be held at the intersection of Zhetikashkaev and Tokombaev Streets (12th microdistrict), Tugolbai Ata Street, the intersection of Erkindik Boulevard and Tynystanov Street (railway station).
