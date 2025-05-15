Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic sent an official letter to the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China with a request to allocate quotas for export of agricultural products in the amount of 1 million tons in 2025.

The People’s Republic of China regulates the import of agricultural products using tariff quotas (TRQ), which establish preferential conditions for the import of certain volumes of goods.

Within these quotas, imports are subject to reduced customs duties, usually about 1 percent, which significantly improves the competitiveness of products in the Chinese market. However, if the quota is exceeded, higher duties are applied, which significantly increases the cost of production for importers.

For 2025, the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC has set the following tariff quotas for eight categories of agricultural products:

Wheat — 9.64 million tons;

Corn — 7.2 million tons;

Rice — 5.32 million tons;

Cotton — 894,000 tons;

Sugar — 1,945 million tons;

Wool — 287,000 tons;

Wool fiber — 80,000 tons;

Fertilizers — 13.65 million tons.

Within the requested quota, Kyrgyzstan is ready to offer corn, wheat flour, forage crops, cotton, and wool for export.

This step is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, increasing the export potential of the republic, as well as creating new opportunities for Kyrgyz farmers and processing enterprises.

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, the trade turnover between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China in agricultural products for 2024 amounted to $153.3 million, an increase of $33 million compared to 2023.