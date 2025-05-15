18:36
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic sent an official letter to the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China with a request to allocate quotas for export of agricultural products in the amount of 1 million tons in 2025.

The People’s Republic of China regulates the import of agricultural products using tariff quotas (TRQ), which establish preferential conditions for the import of certain volumes of goods.

Within these quotas, imports are subject to reduced customs duties, usually about 1 percent, which significantly improves the competitiveness of products in the Chinese market. However, if the quota is exceeded, higher duties are applied, which significantly increases the cost of production for importers.

For 2025, the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC has set the following tariff quotas for eight categories of agricultural products:

  • Wheat — 9.64 million tons;
  • Corn — 7.2 million tons;
  • Rice — 5.32 million tons;
  • Cotton — 894,000 tons;
  • Sugar — 1,945 million tons;
  • Wool — 287,000 tons;
  • Wool fiber — 80,000 tons;
  • Fertilizers — 13.65 million tons.

Within the requested quota, Kyrgyzstan is ready to offer corn, wheat flour, forage crops, cotton, and wool for export.

This step is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, increasing the export potential of the republic, as well as creating new opportunities for Kyrgyz farmers and processing enterprises.

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, the trade turnover between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China in agricultural products for 2024 amounted to $153.3 million, an increase of $33 million compared to 2023.
link: https://24.kg/english/329184/
views: 195
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce temporary ban on export of coal by road
Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
Farmers from Batken region export strawberries to Russia and Kazakhstan
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on May 1
Kyrgyzstan exports 8.8 million eggs to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to export experience of technologies and domestic brands
Kyrgyzstan and China’s leading industrial province strengthen partnership
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Thursday
18:04
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
17:42
State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns
17:35
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
17:15
President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each
16:16
Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China