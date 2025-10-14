17:08
Cabinet reduces VAT on local agricultural products by 80 percent until 2030

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of domestic agricultural products for which the value-added tax (VAT) rate will be reduced by 80 percent until January 1, 2030.

This decision was made to support the agricultural sector, ensure food security, and stimulate local producers.

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and the Ministry of Finance have been instructed to take all necessary measures to implement the document.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
