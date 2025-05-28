Companies from Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for supply of goods to Uzbekistan

A business forum was held in Namangan (Uzbekistan) with the participation of a delegation from Jalal-Abad region. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry reports.

According to its data, the event was organized at the invitation of the administration of Namangan region.

«From the Kyrgyz side, the forum was headed by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region Tilek Tekebaev and the head of the regional branch of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry M. Karaev. Entrepreneurs from the two regions met at the site: 32 companies from Kyrgyzstan presented their goods and services, meetings were held, contracts and agreements on the supply of consumer goods were signed,» the statement says.

The participants also got acquainted with the production capacities of the textile industry in Namangan.

The main export items of Jalal-Abad region to the Republic of Uzbekistan are: cattle and small cattle, horses, mineral water, walnuts, coal, travertine and electricity.

The forum became a platform for launching joint projects.