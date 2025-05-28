12:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Companies from Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for supply of goods to Uzbekistan

A business forum was held in Namangan (Uzbekistan) with the participation of a delegation from Jalal-Abad region. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry reports.

According to its data, the event was organized at the invitation of the administration of Namangan region.

«From the Kyrgyz side, the forum was headed by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region Tilek Tekebaev and the head of the regional branch of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry M. Karaev. Entrepreneurs from the two regions met at the site: 32 companies from Kyrgyzstan presented their goods and services, meetings were held, contracts and agreements on the supply of consumer goods were signed,» the statement says.

The participants also got acquainted with the production capacities of the textile industry in Namangan.

The main export items of Jalal-Abad region to the Republic of Uzbekistan are: cattle and small cattle, horses, mineral water, walnuts, coal, travertine and electricity.

The forum became a platform for launching joint projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/330644/
views: 148
Print
Related
Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Over 13,000 kilograms of cattle by-products returned to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on water distribution from Syr Darya
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
President of Uzbekistan shows interest in insulin syringes made in Kyrgyzstan
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
Station capable of inducing rainfall installed in Uzbekistan for the first time
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
12:07
Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border guards Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border...
11:47
Electric scooters, mopeds to require registration and driver’s licenses in KR
11:33
Woman killed out of jealousy in Kara-Kuldzha district
11:26
Companies from Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for supply of goods to Uzbekistan
11:15
New street lights installed on Chui Avenue in Bishkek