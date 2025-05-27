18:01
Suspect in resale of other people's apartments detained in Bishkek

A suspect in fraud was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A citizen, who suffered from fraudulent actions, applied to the Investigative Service of the ministry with a statement. The suspect, promising to provide non-residential premises in the center of the capital, took possession of the applicant’s apartments located in Yuzhny residential complex with a total value of $190,000. Subsequently, he resold the real estate to third parties.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic initiated a criminal case under Article 209 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Sh.K., 55, was detained on suspicion. He was placed in a temporary detention center. The investigation continues.
