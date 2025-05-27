Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warns of mudflows and heavy rains

Unstable weather is expected in the republic from May 28 to May 31. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Due to local heavy rains in the foothill and mountainous areas, mudflows are possible, and water level in rivers may rise.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on citizens to take precautions, not to travel to dangerous areas unnecessarily, to avoid staying near rivers, ravines and slopes during bad weather, and to closely monitor forecasts and official information.