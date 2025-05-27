16:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kamchybek Tashiev inspects construction of boarding school in Osh city

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev inspected the buildings of the Valentina Tereshkova boarding school in Osh city under construction. Director of Region TV channel Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported on social media.

The construction of the said boarding school began on the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov and under the personal supervision of the head of the security services. The task was set to put it into operation by the new school year.

Finishing of the buildings will be carried out at the expense of the budget of Osh City Hall.

Kamchybek Tashiev instructed to resolve the issues of providing students with a uniform, transport and means for special classes.

Judging by the published photographs, the SCNS conducted the inspection wearing glasses from the Italian fashion house Gucci.

The SCNS head is a graduate of this boarding school.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, the world’s first female cosmonaut, Russian State Duma deputy Valentina Tereshkova plans to visit the city of Osh and take part in the opening ceremony of the boarding school named after her.

The boarding school named after Valentina Tereshkova is designed for 700 children and is being built to accommodate 500 children. There will be a sports hall, sports grounds, a recreation area, a sanitary block and other conditions.
link: https://24.kg/english/330517/
views: 182
Print
Related
Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev
Tashiev family sells oil depot and builds hospital in Suzak
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev urges young people to do sports
School for 750 students to be built in Ak-Ordo-3 in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev and Russian Ambassador discuss high-profile detentions
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
President orders to complete border demarcation with Tajikistan by end of year
Tashiev: If Bakiyev returns to Kyrgyzstan, he will be immediately arrested
Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
16:05
Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Issyk-Kul region Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in...
16:01
Fire in kindergarten in Jalal-Abad, 32 children evacuated
15:55
Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform
15:47
Kyrgyzstanis demonstrate best knowledge of Russian language among labor migrants
15:31
Gold mining companies contribute over 158 billion soms to budget