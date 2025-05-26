17:34
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek

On May 27, «smart» meters will remotely disconnect more than 5,800 consumers in the capital due to outstanding debts.

To avoid inconvenience, the Bishkek Electric Networks Enterprise — a branch of NENK OJSC calls on consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.

The company’s website has a «Consumer’s Balance» section, with the help of which all consumers of the company, including household and industrial ones, can see the status of their personal account at any time.

In addition, household consumers can find out their balance through «My Light» mobile application.
