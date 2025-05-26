Kyrgyzstan supports new gas safety rules in EAEU

A meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was held in Moscow, which was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting participants considered more than 20 issues related to economic cooperation between the EAEU countries, including international activities, technical regulations, public procurement, sports and youth policy.

One of the key decisions was the approval of the report on the implementation of the EAEU’s international activities for 2024. It reflects the results of cooperation with international organizations, as well as with a number of countries — from China to Iran. Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding export opportunities and signing new free trade agreements, which directly affects the access of national products to foreign markets.

The Council also amended the technical regulations on natural gas safety. From now on, products used for the internal needs of enterprises or transiting through the territory of the union are not subject to the regulations. The decision reduces the administrative burden and facilitates the work of gas companies, including in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Another item on the agenda is the updated rules for determining the country of origin of goods for participation in public procurement. Kyrgyz companies will now find it easier to participate in tenders in other EAEU countries, as products manufactured in the republic will receive national status.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to economic cooperation in the field of sports. The Council approved a draft joint program that provides for the development of the sports industry, exchange of experience and stimulation of trade in goods and services related to sports. Kyrgyzstan, in turn, can use this platform to promote its sports products and attract investment in infrastructure.

In addition, Belarus announced holding of the third CIS and EAEU Youth Forum in 2025. It will be held as part of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. It is important to note that the first such forum was organized in the Kyrgyz Republic — in Cholpon-Ata in 2022.