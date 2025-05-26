12:58
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

Due to unstable weather and expected local heavy rains in the foothills and mountainous areas of the republic, mudflows are possible on May 26-27, and water level is expected to rise in the rivers, the Hydrometeorological Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Due to possible mudflows, the Ministry of Emergency Situations asks to refrain from hiking in the mountains, gorges, and from recreation near river banks. The population and local authorities are asked to take preventive measures: clean canals, drainage pipes, and drainage systems.

The ministry also calls to be cautious and, in case of an emergency, to immediately call 112.
