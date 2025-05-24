Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival

The 15th International Japanese Spring Arts Festival will be held at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev in Bishkek on May 27. The organizers reported on social media.

The musicians Hajime Sakita (saw), Kenji Yamashita (piano), Mei Suzuki (violin), Ryutaro Suzuki (piano) and Riko Kobayashi (ocarina) will perform at the festival.

Admission is free.

As a reminder, the exhibition «The Story of the Bride» by Kaoru Mori is being held in Gallery M in TsUM until May 29 as part of the festival.

The International Japanese Spring Arts Festival is held by the Kazakhstani Humanitarian Foundation Degdar in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.