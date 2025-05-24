Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake has been registered in Kyrgyzstan today, May 24. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, the tremors were recorded at 6.25 a.m. The earthquake center was located 10 kilometers northwest of Toskool village, 10 kilometers north of Kara-Bulak village, 13 kilometers east of Mailuu-Suu, 18 kilometers north of Masy village, 22 kilometers northeast of Kochkor-Ata and 45 kilometers northwest of Jalal-Abad.

The intensity of the earthquake in Toskool and Mailuu-Suu was about magnitude 3.5, in Kara-Bulak — 3, in Gelegen, Masy and Uch-Bulak villages — magnitude 2.5.