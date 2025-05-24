2nd phase of Water Supply and Sewerage Reconstruction project starts in Naryn

The second phase of the project to reconstruct the wastewater and sewerage systems has begun in the city of Naryn. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Naryn region reported.

The project includes the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, expansion of the sewerage network, and connection of over 7,000 households to the centralized wastewater disposal system.

The total funding for the project is €5.5 million, distributed as follows:

€2 million — loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD);

€2.5 million — grant from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO);

€1 million — grant from the EU Investment Facility for Central Asia (IFCA).

As part of the project, over 12 kilometers of new sewerage pipelines will be laid. The project also provides for the reconstruction of collectors, construction of sewage pumping stations, and restoration of road surfaces upon completion of the works.

The project is scheduled to be implemented over 16 months, from May 2025 to September 2026.