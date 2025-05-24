Program of winter sports development until 2030 prepared in Kyrgyzstan

A winter sports development program for 2025-2030 has been prepared in Kyrgyzstan. The draft decree of the Cabinet of Ministers has been published for public discussion.

The document is aimed at creating a sustainable system of coordination and management of winter sports, improving the interaction between government agencies and sports federations, developing sports infrastructure, improving the qualifications of coaches and athletes, and developing mass winter sports.

The background statement notes that the republic currently has no sectoral program document of the national level on the development of sports. Country-level strategic documents also pay insufficient attention to sports. Programs for the development of winter sports have not been adopted so far, as they are only at the beginning of their development.

However, given the growing interest, there is every opportunity for progressive development, officials believe.

«With the development of market relations, including in the sphere of sports, the system of relations between the state, sports federations and the private sector involved in winter sports requires revision. The state no longer has a monopoly in the organization of both mass and high-performance sports. At the same time, there are no clear rules on what role the state and the private sector should assume in the development of sports. This is the basis for the development of the state program,» the background statement says.

At present, the attention is focused, first of all, on support of sportsmen who demonstrate high results.

Much less attention is paid to the potential replacement of these athletes, schools, clubs, especially in the regions. As a result, after the completion of the careers of the strongest athletes of Kyrgyzstan, there is a temporary gap, which generally levels out the achieved results. Therefore, already at the initial stage of planning for the development of winter sports it is necessary to provide a comprehensive, balanced approach to state support for sports entities that not only provide the result in the form of sports victories, but should also form a stable basis for the continuous training of athletes and the development of mass sports.

Adoption of the draft resolution will not entail additional financial expenditures from the state budget.