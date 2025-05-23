How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained how foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan.

In accordance with the presidential decree of May 22, 2025, foreign citizens and stateless persons have an opportunity to legalize their stay without the risk of deportation and fines or voluntarily leave the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic without paying fines for violation of the rules of stay until June 10, 2025.

To legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, foreigners must:

Have a valid passport;

Contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (for a visa), the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic (for a residence permit) or the Public Service Centers of Kyzmat state institution (for registration);

Provide grounds for issuing documents (visa, single permit, registration, residence permit) granting the right to stay in the republic (depending on the purpose);

Provide a letter from the internal affairs bodies (any district police department) confirming the absence of any grounds that may prevent legalization.

It is important to note that the procedures for obtaining these documents have not changed. Applicants must follow the standard process for receiving services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that for the convenience of receiving services on obtaining the documents granting the right to stay in the country, they have been transferred to electronic format:

To apply for a visa or a single permit, it is necessary submit an application through Electronic Visa portal (www.evisa.e-gov.kg) ;

To register — through Online Registration portal (www.ereg.e-gov.kg ).