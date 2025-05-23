20:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained how foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan.

In accordance with the presidential decree of May 22, 2025, foreign citizens and stateless persons have an opportunity to legalize their stay without the risk of deportation and fines or voluntarily leave the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic without paying fines for violation of the rules of stay until June 10, 2025.

To legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, foreigners must:

  • Have a valid passport;
  • Contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (for a visa), the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic (for a residence permit) or the Public Service Centers of Kyzmat state institution (for registration);
  • Provide grounds for issuing documents (visa, single permit, registration, residence permit) granting the right to stay in the republic (depending on the purpose);
  • Provide a letter from the internal affairs bodies (any district police department) confirming the absence of any grounds that may prevent legalization.

It is important to note that the procedures for obtaining these documents have not changed. Applicants must follow the standard process for receiving services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that for the convenience of receiving services on obtaining the documents granting the right to stay in the country, they have been transferred to electronic format:

  • To apply for a visa or a single permit, it is necessary submit an application through Electronic Visa portal (www.evisa.e-gov.kg) ;
  • To register — through Online Registration portal (www.ereg.e-gov.kg ).

For detailed information, you can call the following numbers:

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic: 0312663070, 0703428865, 0999312002 (around the clock);
  • Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic: 0312663964, 0509999779;
  • Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic: 0312266170, 0702828028, 0700848440;
  • Kyzmat state institution for registration issues: 0312380098, 0999380025, 119.
link: https://24.kg/english/330228/
views: 241
Print
Related
Illegal migrants work on construction site in Bishkek, organizers detained
Over 12,000 foreigners receive permission to work in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia
Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
Citizen of Pakistan detained for extortion
Foreigner detained on suspicion of illegal visa issuance
Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Kara-Balta
Foreigner wanted by Interpol for murder and kidnapping detained in Bishkek
Foreigner wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
23 May, Friday
17:36
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzs...
17:23
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on May 24 for ONE RUN Half Marathon
17:08
New market in Osh: Total cost of construction is 550 million soms
17:00
Local kazy and three other clergymen detained in Osh for extortion
16:48
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025